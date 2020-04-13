100,000 protection coveralls purchased from South Korea brought from Germany

100,000 protection coveralls (weighing around 45 tons) will be brought in Romania by the Romanian Air Force aircraft from Germany. There will be daily fights from Bucharest to Frankfurt from Monday to Friday, the Romanian Ministry of Defence informed.

The medical equipment has been bought by the Romanian state from South Korea in the efforts to counter the Coronavirus pandemic. The flights are upon the request of the Department for Emergency Situations,

The equipment will be distributed by the Emergency Department to the medical staff across the Romanian hospitals.