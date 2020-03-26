1,029 Coronavirus cases in Romania. 18 dead, the number of patients in serious condition on the rise

The Group of Strategic Communication reported that 1,029 cases of the novel Coronavirus are confirmed in Romania by Thursday at 13:00hrs. Out of them, 94 have been declared cured and were discharged from hospital (53 in Timișoara, 28 in Bucharest, 6 in Craiova, 5 in Constanța, one in Cluj and one in Iași).

18 diagnosed with COVID-19 and who had other pre-existing medical conditions, admitted in the hospitals in Craiova, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău and Timișoara, have died so far.

The last victim, the 18th, is a 76-year-old woman from Cluj county. She was transferred to the intensive cared unit of the Infectious Disease Hospital in Cluj-Napoca on March 22, after she had tested posituve for COVID-19. The woman had pre-existing medical conditions: hypertension and diabetes mellitus.

Since Wednesday, other 123 new cases have been confirmed.

The newly confirmed patients’ age ranges from 7yo to 87 years old.

There are 29 patients currently admitted in the intensive care units, with 23 in serious condition.

One of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 is a gendarme at the General Department of Gendarmes in Bucharest, who got infected from one member of his family.

As for the Romanians living abroad, the Group of Strategic Communication announced that three more gave died from Coronavirus. The three Romanians were living in Italy, France and UK. The death toll among the Romanians from Diaspora climbs to 11.

170 doctors, nurses and patients infected in Suceava



Around 170 patients and members of the medical staff at Suceava County Hospital are confirmed with coronavirus, said the Health minister Nelu Tataru, who has been on the scene to personally assess the situation up there.

Among those 170, 150 are doctors, nurses and orderlies. However, other tests are being processed, so the number might increase.

The minister said that the authorities are trying to re-open the hospital’s emergency room with doctors brought from Iasi, who will sort and send patients to other hospitals in Fălticeni, Rădăuți (towns in Suceava county) or Iași.

USR-PLUS alliance has asked the authorities today to isolate Suceava county, to place it under lockdown, to prevent further spread of the virus.