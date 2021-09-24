102yo woman from Alba cured from Covid-19

A woman of almost 102 years old from Sâncel village in Alba County, central Romania has cured from Covid-19 infection, and so has her 80yo daughter. The two women, mother and daughter were discharge from the hospital in Blaj town on Friday.

The commune of Sâncel reports the highest infection rate with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Alba county – 7,31 per 1,000.

Both women had been vaccinated. They were hospitalized for nine days in the Blaj hospital, and they managed to defeat the disease.

Born on December 1, 191, one year after the Great Union, Ana O., who lives in Sâncel with her daughter and her son-in-law, has not faced any major health problems so far.