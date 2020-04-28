10th military ordinance extends flight suspension, eases down restrictions for elderly

Interior minister Marcel Vela has announced a new military ordinance on Monday evening, the tenth, stipulating new provisions to extend the suspension of some flights to certain countries, but also others to extend the time frame when the elderly can go out.

The ordinance grants the elderly two periods of time for going out, the first during 07:00hrs and 11:00hrs a.m. and the second, from 19:00hrs to 22:00hrs p.m. Elderly must have an affidavit.

People aged over 65 can go out without any restrictions if they go to work (for those who are still employed) or for medical assistance, for instance to treatments for various diseases (cancer included). Elderly who manage agricultural activities or sell agri food can also travel at any hour.

At the same time, the suspension of flights to and from 13 countries has been extended.

Flights to and from Spain are suspended for another 14 days as of April 28, flights to and from Italy are extended 12 days from May 3 to May 14, flights to and from France and Germany are suspended for 10 days from May 5 to May 14.

For the following destinations, flights remain suspended for another 13 days, from May 2 to May 14 including: Austria, Belgium, Iran, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, USA.