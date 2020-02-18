111yo man, declared the oldest Romanian citizen from Bucharest and the third oldest living man in the world

Romanian Dumitru Comanescu, aged 11 years and 3 months, has been officially declared “the oldest Romanian citizen in Bucharest” by the Population Department of the Romanian Interior Ministry, ziare.com reports.

Born on November 8, 1908, Dumitru Comanescu is living at the Centre for Seniors of Bucharest and he was awarded with RON 5,000 and honorary plaque “as a tribute to life and as an acknowledgement of the respect to the seniors in Bucharest”.

103 people who turned at least 100 and who have permanent residence in Bucharest have filed for the “Centennial Life” project started in December 2018.

Dumitru Comanescu is also the third oldest living man in the world, according to the “Ten oldest living men” contest and the 75th oldest man of all times (“100 verified oldest men”) and the 72nd oldest person alive (“100 oldest living people”).

The ranking has been recently released by The Gerontology Research Group (GRG) when the Guinness World Records named the oldest living man, Japanese Chitetsu Watanabe who is turning 113 next month.