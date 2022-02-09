11sqm one-room flat for rent in Cluj for EUR 200

An ad regarding the rental of a studio (one-room flat) in Cluj-Napoca, with an area of ​​only 11 square meters, prompted a wave of irony and jokes on social media.

A real estate agency in the city posted an ad on Facebook stating that the 11 sq m house could be rented for 200, an “easily negotiable” amount.

“The studio is fully furnished and equipped, central heating on the block, located on the 4th floor out of 4, low monthly expenses. Price: 200 euros (easily negotiable)”, says ad posted on the Facebook page of the real estate company.

“WE PROPOSE FOR LEASE A STUDIO IN THE GHEORGHENI NEIGHBORHOOD 🥇 ⛳Location: 21 Zambile street ata Surface: 11 mp. 📍 Studio apartment is fully furnished and equipped, thermal central on the block, located on the 4th floor of 4. – low monthly expenses 🚗 Possibility of parking in the area. 🔑 Availability: for immediate occupancy 200 Price: 200 € (slightly negotiable) 📞 Phone : 0728139955 📬Is the presented apartment not what you are looking for? Contact us with confidence, and we will make a personalized search for you!“, the ad further explains.

The post with the tiny studio ad became viral, gathering over 5,500 shares and over 23,000 comments in just two days.

“I am very surprised about anyone commenting, including about me, as no one of us even fit here. Only the real estate agent who took the pictures with a GoPro to prevent claustrophobia. So, we are amused for nothing, as we are not allowed furthest from the door,” reads a comment.

“Can it be picked up from the easy box?”, says another.

„We are making coffins that are larger than this”.

“If I go to the toilet and I forget my phone, it’s no problem: just stretch out my hand for it”.

The spokesperson of the Catholic Church in Romania, father Francisc Doboș, serving at the Sacre Coeur Church in Bucharest, also intervened in the discussion, saying he had been called to go to Cluj to bless the 11-sqm studio.

“Someone called me from Cluj, asking me to bless the 11-sqm studio. He told me it would be famous. Besides, I would not have to enter, as it would be no extra space with them inside. He told me to spread with holy water from the door. I’d better do that from Bucharest,” says the Catholic priest, amused.