12 Romanian localities under quarantine. Mandatory face mask, restricted movement at night considered

The municipalities of Gherla and Zalau, as well as several localities from Cluj, Timis and Salaj counties will be quarantined starting Thursday, for a period of 14 days, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced. The COVID-19 infection rate incidence has exceeded 5 per 1,000 inhabitants in Cluj, Timis and Salaj counties.

“Upon the proposal of the County Committees for Emergency Situations from Cluj, Timis and Salaj, the action commander, the Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat, signed the zonal quarantining orders for the following localities: Gherla, from Cluj county; Becicherecu Mic, Dudestii Noi, Fibis, Ghiroda, Giroc, Mosnita Noua, Pesac, from Timis County, Zalau, Cehu Silvaniei, Jibou, from Salaj County. The regional quarantine is coming in force as of November 5 and is valid for a period of 14 days,” the GCS reported.

Sources from the government revealed that during the sitting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations on Thursday there is the proposal of restricting movement during the night in Bucharest and of imposing mandatory face masks in all counties in Romania, regardless of the incidence rate.