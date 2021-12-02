122 Romanians, 62 European citizens stranded in Morocco – repatriated in Bucharest on Thursday evening

184 people, including 122 Romanian citizens and 62 European citizens, temporarily stranded in Morocco, following the decision of the Moroccan authorities to suspend commercial flights to and from Morocco are repatriated on Thursday with a special flight organized at the initiative of the Romanian Government.

The aircraft is expected to land in Bucharest around 19:30 (Romanian time), informs the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 184 repatriated people include: 122 Romanian citizens and 62 European citizens (four Bulgarians, 16 Croatian citizens, two Greeks, 22 Poles, 12 Hungarian citizens, two Lithuanians, four Slovenians and one Austrian citizen).