139 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Romania, nine cured

16 more cases of the new Coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania since Saturday night up to Sunday, with toll climbing to 139. Nine of the patients have been declared cured and discharged from hospital.

Among those new 16 cases, there 4 cases in Bucharest, 4 in Arad, 3 in Brasov, 2 in Braila and one case each in Constanta, Teleorman and Iasi.

All people confirmed with COVID-19 are either contacts of some previous positive cases, or people in quarantine.

Those 16 people are aged from 5 years and 71 years ago.

The people infected with the novel Coronavirus are admitted in hospitals in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova and Constanta and are under permanent medical surveillance. The general medical condition of the patients is good, except for the man admitted at Victor Babes, who presented some complications, but his condition is however improved.

In Romania there are 2,855 under institutionalized quarantine, while other 14,640 are in isolation at home.

3,205 tests have been taken countrywide so far, with 3,066 being negative. Tests are processed in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova and Constanta.

36 criminal files have been opened so far for foiling disease prevention against people who lied or attempted to escape quarantine.