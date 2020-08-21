1,392 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Romania in the past 24hrs

1,392 new cases of COVOD-19 have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, with the tally mounting to 76,355, according to data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Friday, August 21.

42 deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been also registered in the past 24 hours, while 497 patients are in intensive care.

34,523 patients have been declared cured in the country since the debut of the pandemic, while 8,991 patients were asymptomatic.

Apart from the 1,392 newly confirmed cases, 766 other persons already infected with SARS – CoV – 2 have been reconfirmed positive for the virus, following retesting.

The death toll climbed to 3,196 today after 42 more patients infected had died in the past 24 hours: 25 men and 17 women from Argeș, Bihor, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomița, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Tulcea, Vaslui.

38 patients who have died in the past day had underlying medical conditions, one patient had no other disease, while for three patients no other pre-existing conditions had been reported.

7,303 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Romania, with 497 in intensive care.

Until August 21, 1,616,378 tests have been conducted throughout the country, with 25,363 processed in the past 24 hours. 14,242 were conducted based on the medical protocol, while 11,121 upon request.