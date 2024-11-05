15 days left to apply for the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2025
The European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2025 are open for submissions! You have 15 days left to submit your outstanding contributions to cultural heritage and compete for Europe’s most prestigious awards in this field!
The Awards recognise exceptional achievements in the protection, conservation, research and promotion of cultural heritage, covering a wide range of categories and project types – from tangible to intangible heritage.
Applications are invited in the following five categories of entry:
1) Conservation & Adaptive Reuse;
2) Research;
3) Education, Training & Skills;
4) Citizens’ Engagement & Awareness-raising; and
5) Heritage Champions.
The Awards were launched in 2002 by the European Commission and have been run by Europa Nostra ever since. The European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards are supported by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.
Why submit your application? Winning an Award will bring:
– Benefits: Gain recognition at European level, greater (inter)national exposure, increased visitor numbers and/or potential follow-on funding;
– Monetary Prizes: Have the chance to receive a Grand Prix of €10,000, along with the Public Choice Award of an additional €10,000; and
– Networking: Join a network of heritage professionals, experts, and enthusiasts across Europe.
This is a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on your work and share your achievements throughout Europe!
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002