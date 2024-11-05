The European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2025 are open for submissions! You have 15 days left to submit your outstanding contributions to cultural heritage and compete for Europe’s most prestigious awards in this field!

The Awards recognise exceptional achievements in the protection, conservation, research and promotion of cultural heritage, covering a wide range of categories and project types – from tangible to intangible heritage.

Applications are invited in the following five categories of entry:

1) Conservation & Adaptive Reuse;

2) Research;

3) Education, Training & Skills;

4) Citizens’ Engagement & Awareness-raising; and

5) Heritage Champions.

The Awards were launched in 2002 by the European Commission and have been run by Europa Nostra ever since. The European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards are supported by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.

Why submit your application? Winning an Award will bring:

– Benefits: Gain recognition at European level, greater (inter)national exposure, increased visitor numbers and/or potential follow-on funding;

– Monetary Prizes: Have the chance to receive a Grand Prix of €10,000, along with the Public Choice Award of an additional €10,000; and

– Networking: Join a network of heritage professionals, experts, and enthusiasts across Europe.

This is a unique opportunity to shine a spotlight on your work and share your achievements throughout Europe!