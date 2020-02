17 Romanians in quarantine on the cruise ship off Japan’s coast

17 Romanians are in quarantine on the cruise ship „Diamond Princess” off Japan’s coast over Coronavirus, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

Two Romanians are tourists, while 15 are members of the ship’s crew.

MAE also reported that Romania’s Consulate in Hong Kong has asked for information as a matter of urgency regarding the presence of some Romanian citizens aboard the ship docked in Hong Kong.

Romania’s Embassy in Tokyo has also approached the local authorities to obtain further information and are ready to provide consular assistance if the situation requires.

Romanians are in quarantine on the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship next to other 3,700 people, after a passenger had been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Passengers are not allowed to leave the ship for two weeks. More people have fever and are coughing now.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 564, with 27,000 people being sick.