199.3k Romanian accounts leaked in 2025 so far, study reports

While data breaches increased by 13% in Q2 compared to Q1 2025 (105.7 thousand vs. 93.6 thousand), more than 199.3 thousand accounts were still compromised in Romania during the first half of the year , Surfshark’s study reports. Globally, the latest data shows a 34% increase from 70 million to 94 million leaked accounts. The United States, France, India, Germany, and Israel were the countries most affected by breaches in Q2 2025.

“Today’s digital age requires all of us to share more and more personal information to carry out daily tasks. Whether sharing your name and address for food deliveries, or phone numbers when making a booking at a barber shop, there is no guarantee that businesses are keeping crucial information safe and secure. In the wrong hands, this data can be used to commit identity theft, via social media, for targeted scams or sold on the dark web — where they’re traded for further illegal use,” says Sarunas Sereika, Product Manager at Surfshark.

An uptrend in breached Romanian accounts is observed in Q2 2025, where data breaches increased by 13% compared to the previous quarter. Nevertheless, the numbers remain staggering. Romania ranks 35th globally with 105.7 thousand breached accounts (previously 93.6 thousand in Q1 2025).

Data breach statistics over the years

Surfshark’s analysis of data breaches since 2004 shows that Romania has 36.5M compromised user accounts, 10M have unique email addresses, which means an average user email was breached 3.6 times.

24.5M passwords were leaked together with Romanian accounts, putting 67% of breached users in danger of account takeover that might lead to identity theft, extortion or other cybercrime. Statistically, an average Romanian has been affected by data breaches around 2 times, one of the highest rates in Eastern Europe (9th).

Romania has had a total of 102.3M personal records exposed since 2004. On average, each email breach with 2.8 additional data points (such as passwords, phone numbers, IP addresses, zip codes, etc.).

Romania’s full profile in the Global Data Breach Monitoring project can be found here:

surfshark.com/research/data-breach-monitoring?country=ro

Which countries have been the most affected in Q2 2025?

In descending order, the ten most breached countries in Q2 2025 were the US (42.5M), France (11.4M), India (1.7M), Germany (1.3M), Israel (1.2M), Canada (968.6k), the UK (944k), Thailand (889.1k), Brazil (639.6k), and China (578.3k).

The countries with the highest breach density over Q2 2025 (number of leaked accounts per 1,000 residents): France (172), Israel (130), the US (123), Singapore (26), Canada (24), South Sudan (23), Belgium (21), Ireland (16), Switzerland (16) and Germany (15).