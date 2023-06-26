2 out of 4 middle-aged people in Romania are overweight or obese

2 out of 4 middle-aged people in Romania face weight problems, being overweight or obese, and 6 out of 10 are sedentary. The data are part of an analysis carried out by the Romanian application DAHNA – Diet According to the Healthy Heart Nutritional Approach, as part of a cardiometabolic health screening project among the Romanian population.

The DAHNA application is intended for those who will prevent the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases through a healthy lifestyle. Since its launch, it has attracted over 23,000 users in Romania.As part of a cardiometabolic health screening project among the Romanian population, carried out by the DAHNA team, the information on the profile of those who choose to use the application was analyzed.

The analysis reveals that 2 out of 4 people between the ages of 38 and 58 are overweight or obese. At the same time, of these, 6 out of 10 are sedentary – people who do not do physical activity and who have an unhealthy diet.

58% of the people analyzed are women and 42% are men. All of them used the app’s feature to find out how much cardiovascular risk they have in the next 10 years, based on their lifestyle and current health. The analysis was carried out between August 2022 and March 2023.

“These alarming data underline the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and adopting appropriate dietary and physical activity habits. Unhealthy diet is responsible for almost half of cardiovascular diseases. The users of the DAHNA application are people who have understood that they need support and choose to look for solutions”, said Dr. Gabriel Tatu Chițoiu, primary care doctor in cardiology and collaborator of the DAHNA project.

The application evaluates the profile of each user and estimates the risks of developing cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack or stroke, offering the solution of a personalized diet for cardiometabolic health.