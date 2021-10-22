20 foreign embassies in Bucharest, EC Representation in Romania sign joint diplomatic statement on violence against women
Embassies of 20 countries accredited to Romania, as well as the European Commission Representation in Romania have a signed a joint statement denouncing the violence against women on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women celebrated on November 25.
“Violence against women and girls happens in all countries and at all levels of society. It is a fundamental human rights responsibility of every state to protect against such violence. It is not a private matter.
In the run up to the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, various initiatives are taken around the globe to create awareness of this worldwide problem.
In Romania, important work is done by the Network for Prevention and Combating Violence against Women (VIF), which comprises 25 civil society organizations involved in promoting women’s rights, protecting survivors of gender-based violence and combating gender discrimination.
VIF will focus its awareness-raising work on an online campaign – #togetherforwomenssafety – ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November.
The Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence requires state parties to implement comprehensive and coordinated policies against such violence. Survivors’ rights should be placed at the center of all measures. The work of civil society should be encouraged and supported.
We stand by the VIF Network in strongly condemning all forms of violence against women and girls. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic adds to the importance of this cause. It is highly important that authorities create and implement specific policies and strategies to protect and help survivors of gender-based violence.
This joint statement is signed by the following embassies and representatives of international institutions:
Austria @AustriainRO
Belgium @BEEmbassyBucharest
Canada @CanadaRomania
Croatia @CROinRO
Czech Republic @AmbasadaCehiei
Denmark @RoyalDanishEmbassyinRomania
European Commission Representation in Romania @comisia.europeana.in.romania
Finland @FinnishEmbassyBucharest
France @France.Romania
Germany @AmbasadaGermaniei
Ireland @IrishEmbassyBucharest
Israel @IsraelinRomania
Italy @ItalyinRomania
Netherlands @EmbassyoftheNetherlandsinRomania
Norway @NorwegianEmbassyInBucharest
Slovenia @SLOimROU
Spain @embspana.bucarest
Sweden @SwedishEmbassyinBucharest
Switzerland @SwissEmbassyBucharest
United Kingdom @BritishEmbassyBucharest
United States of America @bucharest.usembassy”.