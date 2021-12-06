2021 International Schools prices in Europe: Bucharest in the middle pricewise – 14th out of 29

A new research revealing the cost of international education in Europe in 2021, notes that Bucharest sets the average in Europe for international schools pricewise: 14th out of 29 cities.

The survey says that Switzerland is once again the most expensive European country for international schooling, while London takes the title of second most expensive city for international schools this year, leaving Zurich in first place.

Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal make up the 5 cheapest countries in Europe for international school prices. Spain in particular is one of the most affordable countries in Europe for international education. The highest ranking of any Spanish city is Barcelona at 18th place, while Valencia and Alicante are both among the 5 cheapest cities on the continent.

While the median price in Zurich for international school fees is well above $25,000 per year, in Copenhagen the median is just under $5,000.

Outside of Switzerland, London and Brussels, all median prices for international schools in Europe are under $15,000 per year.