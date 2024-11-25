2024 Election Results: Why Călin Georgescu Was Missing in Polls
Polling companies failed to predict the rise of Calin Georgescu, the surprise winner of the first round of the presidential elections.
Andrei Roman, CEO of AtlasIntel, who predicted that Elena Lasconi (USR) would win second place in the first round of the 2024 presidential election, tried to explain why candidate Călin Georgescu came out of nowhere and was underrepresented in all polls, regardless of methodology. “The fact that the platform used primarily by Georgescu, TikTok, is not among those that AtlasIntel normally uses for data collection probably contributed to this,” says Roman.
The first time Călin Georgescu appeared with a significant increase in the polls was on November 14, when he was credited by AtlasIntel with the highest score to date, 7.4%. The latest AtlasIntel poll, from November 22, showed Elena Lasconi in the second round, with a voting intention of 17.8%, and the four independent candidates (Mircea Geoană, Călin Georgescu, Cristian Diaconescu and Ana Birchall) exceeded 20% of the options combined. Călin Georgescu had 8.1% voting intention, being in fifth place.
Among the polling companies, Verifield, which works with USR, put Elena Lasconi in a tie with George Simion in second place on the Friday before the election, with 19%. The surprise of the poll was the independent Călin Georgescu, who was in fourth place, with 10.6%.
According to partial data from the first round of the 2024 presidential elections, Călin Georgescu collected over 2,100,000 votes, representing almost 23% of the total valid votes cast, being credited with the first chance to proclaim his victory in the first round for the Cotroceni race. “The surprising percentage obtained by Călin Georgescu is accompanied by an order and differences in the case of the other candidates that are close to the estimates of the latest AtlasIntel polls. This fact is illustrated by Elena Lasconi reaching the 2nd round, a fact expected only by the Atlas polls, as well as by the final ranking, with scores below 10% for Nicolae Ciucă, Mircea Geoană and Cristian Diaconescu. Therefore, there is the possibility of a logical explanation of how Călin Georgescu won the first round considering the previous estimates that were published”, explained Andrei Roman for Hotnews.ro.
CEO AtlasIntel has “four main and complementary hypotheses” that can explain the “hurricane” that overturned all the calculations made until the day of the election. “The mobilization of a “hidden” base of voters. I mean voters who probably would not have voted if they were not mobilized by Călin Georgescu, because they are usually not interested and do not participate in the electoral process”, is Roman’s first explanation.
The second hypothesis is the inability of PSD and PNL to mobilize the loyal electorate: “A spatial analysis of the results indicates extremely different results between neighboring communes in the rural area. In many of these, PSD and PNL candidates performed very well, but in even more Călin Georgescu managed to either impose himself or have a more stable performance than that obtained by Ciolacu and Ciucă. The successful mobilization of PSD and PNL in the local elections was repeated, but not on the scale that we would normally have expected”.
“The participation rate of respondents in public opinion polls. “Given a possible late crystallization of the preference for Georgescu, the participation rate in opinion polls among his voters may have been lower than in the case of voters with firm options defined longer in advance,” says Andrei Roman.
