21 European Bison Die in Țarcu Mountains Amid Epidemic Alert

21 European bison have died in the Țarcu Mountains over the past 40 days. Authorities say the cause is an epidemic, not poisoning. The county prefect noted that while the loss “is a blow to the repopulation program,” the situation becomes critical if the mortality rate exceeds 10-15%. Caraș-Severin’s Veterinary and Sanitary Directorate confirmed to Radio România that laboratory tests found, in addition to parasites, dangerous bacteria in the bison carcasses – Clostridium perfringens (which can cause food poisoning, severe infections, and even death in animals) and streptococci (bacteria that can cause infections). The institution emphasized that the most recent bison death in the Țarcu Mountains occurred on September 19.

Caraș-Severin Prefect Ioan Dragomir acknowledged that the death of 21 bison – a symbol of Romania’s biodiversity conservation – is indeed a problem, but “the situation only becomes critical if the mortality rate exceeds 10-15% of the total population” (around 300 individuals). He explained that the deaths occurred “over the last month to month and a half” and confirmed it was a massive parasitic infestation, involving several types of larvae, not poisoning as initially suspected.

Authorities intervened to incinerate and bury the bison carcasses in the Armeniș area of the Țarcu Mountains to prevent attracting other animals (bears, wolves) that could endanger the remaining local population.

Officials described the incident as “a blow to the bison repopulation program,” but assured that the overall population in Romania remains stable.

European bison are the largest herbivorous mammals in Europe. They disappeared from Romania for 150 years due to excessive hunting and habitat destruction, but in recent decades, authorities have implemented a species reintroduction program. Following the reintroduction of individuals from Poland to the Hațeg Reserve in the 1950s–1960s, Romania’s bison population has grown significantly since 2014 through the creation of multiple reserves in Buzău, Brașov, Argeș, Prahova, and Neamț. Currently, over 4,000 bison live in Romanian mountains, both within and outside protected reserves.