2,240 Covid-19 infections, 150 infected patients dead in the past 24hrs

2,240 new COVID-19 infections have been reported in Romania in the past 24 hours, out of 35,290 conducted tests. 150 people infected with the novel coronavoirus have died in the same time interval, while 1,325 patients are in intensive care.

Overall, 1,051,779 people have had the Covid-19 infections in Romania since the debut of the pandemic more than one year ago, with 983,040 patients being declared cured.

The death toll surged to 27,833, with 150 new more deaths reported today: 72 men and 78 women from Alba, Arad, Argeș, Bacău, Bihor, Bistrița-Năsăud, Botoșani, Brașov, Buzău, Caraș-Severin, Cluj, Constanța, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Dolj, Galați, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Maramureș, Mehedinți, Olt, Prahova, Sălaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timiș, Tulcea, Vâlcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and Bucharest.

Three deaths were reported in the 30-39 age group, nine deaths in the 40-49 age group, five deaths in the 50-59 age category, 42 deaths among patients aged 60 to 69, 49 deaths in people aged 70 to 79 and 42 deaths among elderly over 80.

140 of the recent victims had pre-existing medical conditions, while 10 other victims presented no comorbidity whatsoever.

9,373 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are currently hospitalized, with 1,325 being in a more serious condition, admitted in the intensive care units.

Infection rates

Only three counties remain under the red scenario with the coronavirus incidence rate less over 3 per 1,000 inhabitants: Ilfov (3.01), Cluj (3.01) and the Capital of Bucharest (3.12). Other 18 counties are in the yellow scenario and 21 in the green scenario.

Bucharest and Cluj county reported the highest share of new daily Covid infections: 308 in Bucharest and 134 in Cluj. Ilfov reported 88 new SARS-CoV-2 infections.