2,240 Covid-19 infections, 150 infected patients dead in the past 24hrs
Infection rates
Only three counties remain under the red scenario with the coronavirus incidence rate less over 3 per 1,000 inhabitants: Ilfov (3.01), Cluj (3.01) and the Capital of Bucharest (3.12). Other 18 counties are in the yellow scenario and 21 in the green scenario.
Bucharest and Cluj county reported the highest share of new daily Covid infections: 308 in Bucharest and 134 in Cluj. Ilfov reported 88 new SARS-CoV-2 infections.