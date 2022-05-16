23-year-old Romanian woman dies in Thailand while trying to take a selfie at a waterfall

A 23-year-old Romanian woman died while trying to take a selfie at a waterfall in Thailand. The young woman allegedly slipped, and in the fall she hit her head on the rocks at a lower level of the waterfall.

The young woman was on holiday with a friend on the island of Koh Samui and wanted to take a selfie at Na Muang Waterfall when she slipped and fell into the void, according to Bangkok Post.

The incident happened on Saturday, around 15.00. Koy Samui District Mayor Chayapon Intarasupa told Thai media that several rescue teams had been dispatched to the scene. Doctors found that the young woman had died as a result of the fall.

Her boyfriend told rescuers that she was taking a picture on the fourth level of the waterfall, she slipped and fell on her head and hit a rock on the second level. The rescuers later found that the young woman had serious head injuries.

The tourist had Romanian citizenship, but lived in Austria. She had been on holiday in Thailand for a few days and was staying in the northern part of the island. Her body was taken to Koh Samui Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On November 14, 2019, Bastien Palmier, a 30-year-old French tourist, died falling at the same waterfall while trying to take a selfie. There are several signs in the area that warn people about the dangers, according to the Thai press.