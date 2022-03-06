2,382 Ukrainian refugees applied for asylum in Romania so far

Almost 180,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania so far since the outbreak of the war, with 2,382 of them applying for the asylum in Romania so far, according to the latest report by the Interior Ministry .

“During the entire period of the procedure, asylum seekers can benefit from accommodation in the centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), if they so wish, as well as from measures of material, financial, medical assistance, psychological and legal specialized counseling, access to the labour market and cultural adaptation activities. In addition, they can benefit from the support of international and nongovernmental organizations that carry out their activity in the field of migration,” reads a release sent by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Dedicated transit centers in the counties near the border with Ukraine have taken up to 3,511 Ukrainian refugees per day so far, but this capacity can be quickly increased to 7,000, according to the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.

“The refugee camp capacity is of about 7,000 people, not all camps have been set up yet, only those providing the necessary accommodation capacity are up and running, and setting up such a camp takes six, eight ours at the most. (…) The current capacity is 3,511, but it can be quickly supplemented. 1,626 places are currently occupied, but the situation is dynamic,” Arafat said.

Ukrainian citizens fleeing from the war have kept storming out the Romanian and Moldovan borders. On Saturday, thousands Ukrainians were entering through the Isaccea border check point, by ferry.