25,000 Ukrainian refugees currently in Romania

A number of 25,000 Ukrainian citizens are on the territory of our country, and 102 of them have chosen to request the protection of the Romanian state, applying for asylum, Government spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said on Sunday.

“According to the data we have, until midnight, 47,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered our country, of which 22,785 have already left. So far, since the outbreak of the conflict generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

“There are 25,000 Ukrainian citizens staying in Romania. Of these, 102 have chosen to seek the protection of the Romanian state, applying for asylum,” Cărbunaru said at Victoria Palace.

The mobile camp in Siret started hosting, on Sunday morning, citizens from Ukraine, who will stay temporarily, until the identification of other accommodation spaces, announced the spokesperson of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Suceava, Alin Găleată.

He specified that the first 41 people were brought by the minibuses of the military firefighters, from the customs area to the “May 9” Stadium in the city of Siret, where on Saturday the mobile camp was located and operationalized.

The official of the Suceava emergency body reminded that a mobile camp can provide accommodation and food for 201 people, each fully equipped with tents, folding beds, air conditioning and lighting systems, sleeping bags and trash cans, as well as a rolling kitchen.