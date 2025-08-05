30 Romanians Learn to Sail on the Black Sea, in an Intensive Course Held in Limanu

30 participants from across the country are currently taking part in an intensive nautical training program at the port of Limanu. Until Thursday, August 7, trainees will learn navigation rules and practice the essential maneuvers required to obtain the recreational boat operator license, categories C/D/S.

Among the participants are both young people drawn to the adventure of the sea and professionals—business executives and entrepreneurs—seeking a reconnection with nature or a new skill. The course is structured to be accessible even to those with no prior experience.

Now at its 100th edition, the program is organized by SetSail, one of the first recreational sailing schools in Romania, founded in 2010 by Ovidiu Drugan together with his father, Sorin Drugan, and his sister, Corina Drugan. A lawyer by profession, Ovidiu left his legal career in 2015 to fully dedicate himself to his passion for sailing.

SetSail has been a pioneer in promoting this sport in Romania, organizing sailing courses, regattas, and expeditions in countries with strong sailing traditions such as Greece, Croatia, and Italy, while also educating the local market to embrace this sport and improve training and safety standards. Furthermore, with the increasing number of students, the school has contributed to the emergence of a new type of vacation: boat holidays for families and friends.

Today, SetSail is the largest sailing school in Romania, a benchmark for education, excellence, and performance in the field.

In its 15 years of activity, more than 4,000 people have completed the school’s theoretical and practical courses.

SetSail trains around 350 students annually, with theory classes held in Bucharest and Limanu (Mangalia), and the practical modules taking place in the Limanu marina, on the Black Sea.

Recreational sailing has become one of the most popular summer activities in recent years, even for those with no prior nautical experience. The instructors are specialized professionals, and the courses cover both legislation and on-water maneuvers.

Say “I Do” at Sea – Civil Marriage Ceremony Offshore, Friday, August 8

Another increasingly popular activity is holding civil marriage ceremonies at sea, under the command of a licensed captain, aboard a recreational vessel. On Friday, August 8, such a ceremony will take place offshore on the Black Sea.

The event is part of a SetSail initiative that offers couples the opportunity to tie the knot in the middle of the sea. These ceremonies are legally binding, and the exact coordinates where the couple says “I do” are marked on a personalized map.

So far, 60 couples have chosen this unique setting to get married with SetSail. The August 8 event continues this tradition, adding another love story to the SetSail map.

Corporate Teambuilding

In parallel, SetSail also organizes corporate teambuilding activities, focused on developing communication and teamwork skills, leadership development, and decision-making in unpredictable situations—skills that are directly transferable from sailing.

Sailing School Expeditions in the Cyclades, Greece – Twice a Year

Twice a year, the Romanian sailing school organizes its Sailing School Expeditions in the Cyclades, Greece.

The May 2025 edition set a record for Romanian sailing: over 400 Romanian sailors chose to celebrate May 1st on the water. The 30th edition saw around 60 boats—a new record for the event—including both monohulls and catamarans, most of them captained by SetSail graduates who now command their own vessels.