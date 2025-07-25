3,000-Year-Old Settlement Unearthed at Teleki Castle Site

A series of ceramic fragments discovered during the restoration works at the Teleki Castle in the village of Comlod, Bistriţa-Năsăud County, indicate the possible existence of a human settlement dating back to the Early Iron Age, approximately 3,000 years ago, according to information published Friday on the Bistriţa-Năsăud County Council’s social media page.

“Non-invasive research conducted around the castle revealed the existence of annex buildings that were demolished sometime in the early 20th century, but which are organically part of the small-scale castle complex. In the excavated soil, a number of Hallstatt-era ceramic fragments were identified, suggesting the possibility of a human settlement from the Early Iron Age—specifically the Gáva culture, dated around 1,000–750 BC—beneath these structures,” the Facebook post states.

According to the Bistriţa-Năsăud County Council, archaeological research will continue until all archaeological features are uncovered.

The restoration of the Teleki Castle in Comlod, a project launched in November last year, is financed by the European Regional Development Fund under the North-West Regional Program 2021–2027. The total value of the project exceeds 51.4 million lei, of which 28.5 million lei represents non-reimbursable European funding. The project’s main objective is the conservation, protection, and sustainable and competitive enhancement of the Teleki Castle in Comlod, similar to what was done with the Teleki Castle in Posmuş. Both historic monuments are owned by the Bistriţa-Năsăud County Council. The restoration work on this 18th-century site, currently in an advanced state of degradation, is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.