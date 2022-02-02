33yo Romanian woman, university teacher at Berkley, succesful IT entrepreneur on data security in the U.S.

Romanian Raluca Ada Popa, aged 33, graduated from the prestigious MIT University in the USA, and now teaches in the same country, at the Computer Science faculty within Berkley University. Dubbed as an IT genius, she set up two data security companies.

Raluca has already received the title of the best computer science student in the world, was on the list of brilliant young people under the age of 35 and was offered a job for life at the University of Berkeley, where she teaches doctoral courses. She is also an entrepreneur, having two companies that offer data protection services: a confidential cloud service, in which customers are protected by information by an encryption mechanism, but also another that is also based on security, but does not make calculations on confidential data, but protects e-mails, documents and company websites.

Raluca Popa told an interview to Adevărul de Weekend, that her client portfolio includes the US Department of Defense, Google, US and Canadian banks, but also one in China. Moreover, it would like to invest in Romania, where it will set up companies similar to those it has in the USA. The main cities they target are Cluj, Sibiu and Bucharest.

She became a mother about two months ago, of a baby girl, and named her daughter Ada, a name she and her husband chose with double meaning: because it is her second first name, but also after Ada Lovelace, who “was the first he first programmer in the world was a woman”. “Ada Lovelace is also the daughter of George Byron, who made the first computer and did all the math, very simple stuff. Ada Lovelace is very well known. My husband suggested we call our daughter Ada. in Romania and in America, it is not very common either, so it meets all criteria”, Raluca recounted.