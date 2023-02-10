350,000 buildings seriously damaged, 45,000 people injured or dead in case of major earthquake in Romania

In the event of a major earthquake in Romania, with an intensity of 7.4 – 8.1 MW, there will be over 350,000 residential buildings that will be seriously damaged, and the number of seriously injured or dead people will be over 45,000. This is the prediction that the Romanian state, through the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the MAI, makes in the most recent document entitled “National post-seismic response concept”, drafted at the end of 2021. Another document, made by the Court of Accounts and published in January 2022, draws attention to the fact that state institutions are NOT prepared for a major earthquake.

Following a potential earthquake with a magnitude between 7.4 and 8.1 MW , it is not Bucharest is the place that would suffer the most in case of a major earthquake in Romania, but the counties of Buzău, Prahova and Galați.

With around 40,000 residential buildings that could be seriously damaged, Buzău county leads in this sinister ranking. It is followed by Prahova (39,000), Galați (37,000), Bucharest (33,500) and Vrancea (33,000), reads an estimation from 2021.

However, in January 2022, an audit by the Court of Accounts indicated that the situation is much worse than the document of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations could indicate. For example, “the team of auditors found, however, that there is no inventory and record of all existing buildings on the territory of the Municipality of Bucharest”.

Moreover, say the auditors of the Court of Accounts, at the level of the Municipality of Bucharest, “the local development policy is carried out on the basis of the General Urbanism Plan (PUG) elaborated between 1998 and 2000, which no longer corresponds to reality from a technical and legal point of view. PUG must be updated once every 10 years”.

“A third of the hospitals in Bucharest managed by the ministry or the municipality could be seriously damaged by a strong earthquake. Out of the 55 hospitals in Bucharest, 20 hospitals are at seismic risk, respectively 36% or in other words one hospital out of three could be seriously affected by a strong earthquake. Of these, 12 buildings were expertized and classified in seismic risk class I; they belong to a number of 6 hospitals/institutes and present an imminent danger of collapse in the event of an earthquake similar to the one in 1977,” reads the 2022 report.

The Court of Accounts warned that eve the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) could be faced with the problem of damage to certain premises belonging to the intervention subunits, including their inclusion in the category of buildings with a high seismic degree. “In the event of an earthquake these damaged buildings housing some IGSU subunits may collapse causing loss of life among rescuers”, the report says.

At the same time, out of the total civil protection shelters – 1,106 civil protection shelters (under public or private law), with a capacity of 171,805 people – only 60% are operative.

Moreover, at the national level, there is no national bank of blood, plasma and stem cells, and there is no register of capabilities, drawn up according to HG no. 557/2016, which includes complex information including: number of hospitals, by county, number of beds, medical staff, equipment, stocks of medicines, blood, skin, etc.

The report also reveals that CNCF-CFR did not carry out technical expertise and classified 70% of the bridges under management within the territorial radius of the Bucharest municipality into seismic risk classes, most of these bridges being built between 1922-1973.

In Bucharest, the consolidation of buildings with high seismic risk is not a priority of the state authorities. Although during the audit period, PMB intensified actions to consolidate buildings with a high degree of seismic risk, the pace of consolidation based on the Annual Action Programs is still very slow: in 23 years, 73 buildings were consolidated, almost 3 buildings per year. As a positive aspect, the auditors found that, during the audit, PMB intensified actions to consolidate buildings with a high degree of seismic risk.

“Important deficiencies were identified that urgently require intervention works regarding the metro network, bridges, footbridges, passages, but also the hydrotechnical constructions (the Lacul Morii dam, the hydrotechnical constructions on the course of the Dâmbovița river). As a result, in the event of a major earthquake of greater intensity than I = 81 MKS, for which the hydrotechnical constructions were designed, there is the possibility of the dam breaking”.

The acoustically covered area of ​​the Capital where alarm signals can be received is only 30%, while the capacity to receive calls in the 112 system will not be able to be ensured at an adequate level, due to limited resources.

There is no consistent, coherent and well-articulated procedure or plan regarding the anti-seismic preparation of the population of Bucharest. The RO-ALERT system is not configured to broadcast notifications to the population, prior to its triggering, due to the short warning time, because earthquakes cannot be programmed/predicted/anticipated, and more panic can be generated given the lack of education of the population regarding earthquake behavior.

In the National Seismic Network (NSN) there are insufficient number of ground motion monitoring seismic stations for good coverage of the whole country, and many of the existing seismic stations are worn out.