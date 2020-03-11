36 cases of coronavirus confirmed, Romania enters second scenario. Daughter of one infected woman attended school in Bucharest until Tuesday

Seven more cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed today, which rises the toll to 36. Most of the cases, 13 are in Bucharest.

The last four cases confirmed today area 56-year-old man who traveled to Israel during February 22-29. He presented symptoms last night and his condition has aggravated and was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit at Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

Other cases confirmed today: a 55-year-old man from Bucharest, contact of the retired officer from Gerota hospital (no symptoms yet), a 31-year-old man from Bucharest, under isolation, and a 53yo woman from Covasna, who arrived from Italy on March 8, currently isolated at home.

A 43-year-old women, doctor at Gerota Hospital, who got in contact with the 60yo retired officer initially admitted there. The second case of today is a 42-yo man from Iasi, returned from Venice, while the third case is also from Iasi, a 38-year-old man, contact of a confirmed case in Warsaw. The 38yo man from Iasi has been in isolation since March 9.

Four other people had been confirmed with coronavirus in Romania on Tuesday night, a woman from Bucharest, and three patients from Arad, Caras-Severin and Hunedoara.

The last case confirmed yesterday is a 47-year-old woman from Bucharest, contact of the patient who was admitted at Gerota Hospital, retired officer who got infected in Israel.

The Bucharest School Inspectorate reported that the woman’s daughter, who studies at School no 56 in Bucharest had attended classes until Tuesday, although her mother was admitted to Matei Bals Hospital. The girl is currently in quarantine with her grandparents at home. The woman is in good condition for nwo, with no symptoms.

Another patient is a 57-year-old man from Arad who returned from Italy yesterday and who is under quarantine now. There also a 26-year-old woman from Hunedoara, and a 37yo man admitted in hospital at Resita, who is contact of a previous person confirmed with Covid-19 in this city.



The 60yo man from Bucharest, the retired officer working at the District 4 Public Domain Direction, risks a criminal file for false testimonies and for not complying with the quarantine rules, as initially he did not admit he has been in a foreign country recently.

It was revealed that the man had traveled to Israel, where he probably got infected, returned to Romania, went to work, got in contact with almost 100 people, felt sick and went to Gerota hospital without telling doctors he had been out of the country. As his situation worsened, doctors run a test for Covid-19 on him and the test came out positive and then they got him transferred to the Matei Bals Infectious Disease Hospital. Worse than that, the man had already infected his son, his pregnant daughter-in-law and his 3yo grandson.

As the number of the infected people exceeds 25, Romania will enter the second scenario of response to coronavirus. It means there are some additional measures in store regarding the medical responses.

“Second scenario means a stage of sporadic spread in the community, so we are far from what is happening in Italy, Germany, France or Spain”, said the Health minister, Victor Costache.

So, if the first scenario involves 0 to 25 cases of coronavirus, the second one means the cases range from 26 to 100 people. The next scenario – 101 to 2,000 cases and the worst scenario is when over 2,001 people test positive for the new virus Covid-19.

The Health officials, explained that according to the second scenario, the epidemiological inquiries will be extended, for each of these cases have contacts, so they spread the virus to more people.

“We expect to set up special sections for coronavirus inside hospitals, we expect to limit certain surgeries that are not absolutely necessary (…) and we expect to a more tightened border control also for the other countries that are not in the red or yellow zone at the moment,” explained Health state secretary Nelu Tătaru.

PM asks for quick plan to rise the number of epidemiologists

Prime Minister-interim Ludovic Orban has asked the Minister of Health to come up with a quick plan to increase the number of epidemiologists, while underscoring that the risk of a coronavirus spread can be significantly mitigated if epidemiological investigations are being carried out faster.

“Increase the number of doctors involved in epidemiological investigations, find solutions with the 20 graduates who do not currently have jobs. We have epidemiologists who do not have jobs, we need epidemiologists like air. They need to be involved, we need to find solutions, to sign collaboration agreements and find a way to hire epidemiologists. Also, we need to get other categories of physicians involved, who have the ability to carry out such investigations. (…) So we need to increase the numbers and I understood from the Minister of Defence has also mobilized his staff of epidemiologists who, from the area of defence, can be involved and, basically, you have an immediate system of involvement for the conduct of the epidemiological investigations. This can truly and significantly decrease the risk of spreading, as we will be able to conductepidemiological investigations quickly in order to detect people who came in contact with the ones who, in their turn, came in contact with a person who tested positive,” said the premier.