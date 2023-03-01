38 dead and 85 injured after two trains collide in Greece. Romanian MFA: No requests for consular assistance yet

A serious railway accident occurred in Greece. At least 38 people have been killed and 85 injured after two trains collided near the city of Larissa. It is about a train with 350 passengers that went from Athens to Thessaloniki and a freight train that had left Thessaloniki for Larissa. Several carriages derailed, the first two of which were completely destroyed, and at least three caught fire.

40 ambulances were mobilized to the scene and 150 firefighters intervened, and hospitals for the treatment of burn victims immediately went on alert. Doctors in the city of Larissa said at least 25 injured were in serious condition. About 250 passengers were evacuated and transported to Thessaloniki by buses. Rescue efforts continue. The death toll is expected to rise.

From initial information it appears that the passenger train involved, carrying 350 people, started on the wrong route when the track changed. Several carriages derailed, at least three of which caught fire.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) transmits that for the moment no requests for assistance have been received from Romanian citizens, in the context of the railway accident.

The representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Athens and the General Consulate of Romania in Thessaloniki continue the dialogue with the Greek authorities, being prepared to provide consular assistance, according to their powers. Romanian citizens can request consular assistance and have access to emergency telephone numbers through the Embassy of Romania in Athens and the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki.