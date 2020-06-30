388 new cases of coronavirus, 17 patients died in the past 24 hours

388 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours, with the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania mounting to 26,970.

According to the latest report by the Strategic Communication Group, 17 people have died after being infected in the past day, while the death toll surged to 1,651.

Among the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19, 20,141 were discharged: 19,050 recovered and 1,091 patients showed no symptoms at all.

17 new deaths have been reported since Monday, June 19 to Tuesday, June 30: 12 men and 5 women from Argeș, Bistrița-Năsăud, Cluj, Harghita, Bucharest, Neamț, Prahova, Suceava, Teleorman and Vrancea. 16 patients who died had other underlying medical conditions, while no pre-existing diseases have been found in the case of one patient.

205 patients are currently in intensive care in Romania.

890 persons were still quarantined, while other 61,840 were isolated at home. 710,112 tests have been done at national level.