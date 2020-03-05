HEALTHSOCIETY & PEOPLETOP NEWS

38yo woman, 47yo man from Timisoara diagnosed with coronavirus have healed

By Diana Salceanu
The 38-year-old woman from Timisoara who had been diagnosed with coronavirus has healed, as her second blood screening tested negative.

The 47-year-old man from Timisoara has also tested negative for coronavirus. The man has tested negative two times in a row.

However, the two patients remain in hospital.

As for the 16yo teen boy who also tested positive for Covid-19, he tested positive. The school where he studies has been closed. So far, no other cases of coronavirus have been reported among his colleagues. His desk mate has tested negative.

Diana Salceanu
