4.5 kilogram tumor removed from a 14 week pregnant woman in Romania

A 14-week pregnant woman from Arad underwent a complicated surgery after doctors discovered she had an ovarian tumor weighing 4.5 kilograms. Because this endangered both her life and that of the fetus, the doctors decided to operate. The operation was a success, and the mother-to-be has already been discharged, writes Aradon.ro.

The patient, in her 14th week of pregnancy, presented herself at the Arad County Emergency Clinical Hospital with a right ovarian tumor. Because of the large volume, doctors believed that it could pose a fatal risk to both the 32-year-old patient and the fetus in the womb.

The doctors made the decision to remove the tumor, which weighed 4.5 kilograms. The medical team included 4 doctors and two nurses.

“The intervention was performed according to the IOTA (International Ovarian Tumor Analysis) criteria, and the postoperative evolution of the mother and the baby were favorable, and she was discharged,” the representatives of the Arad County Emergency Clinical Hospital told the cited source.