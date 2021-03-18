4 out of 10 Romanians consume wine at least once a week, study says

4 out of 10 Romanians (39%) consume wine at least once a week, and 29% about 1-3 times a month.

Red wine is Romanian’s favorite, being frequently consumed by 30% of them.

Wineries from Moldova have the highest notoriety (90%), while also being consumed by 76% of Romanians.

In the context in which Romania is in the 13th place in the top of the largest wine producers in the world and in the 6th place in Europe, according to official estimates, Reveal Marketing Research aims to investigate the landscape of wine consumption in our country. What are Romanians’ consumption habits, what are their favorite types of wine and what are the most famous wineries in Romania?

The biggest consumers are also the best connoisseurs in wine brands

The study found that the heavy users’ segment (composed of frequent wine consumers) is composed of 39% of Romanians. Next is the medium users’ segment, made up of 29% of respondents – they usually consume wine about 1-3 times a month. Low users represent 21% of Romanians. These segments correlate with the degree of information on Romanian wine brands. Those who consume wine at least once a week (heavy users) know on average 7 brands, and those with moderate consumption (medium users) know 6 brands. Those who drink wine occasionally (once every few months or less – low users), on the other hand, know on average only 4 brands in the category.

Red wine is Romanians’ favorite, being consumed most frequently

The main favorite wines are the sweet and semi-sweet ones, consumed frequently (at least once a week), by over 40% of Romanians. Regarding the preferred color for consumption, red wine is the most appreciated, so 30% of respondents said they usually consume it at least once a week. In the second place, when it comes to frequency of consumption, is the white wine mentioned by a quarter of Romanians (25%). Rose wine, even if it was not among the first mentions (21% said they consume it frequently), it has continued to grow in preference in recent years on the Romanian market.

Wineries in the region of Moldova are the best known by Romanians (90%), while also having the highest consumption level (76%)

Reveal Marketing Research also estimated the average notoriety of wineries in Romania. Thus, the study reached the following conclusions: the most famous wineries are those in Moldova, mentioned by 90% of consumers, followed by wineries in the heart of the country, Transylvania with 70%, then those in Muntenia with 62%.

These results may be useful for wine producers’ communication. In order to identify the best communication strategies to reach the target audience, wineries can turn to brand image studies to find out what aspects influence their current level of notoriety and how they can act to improve it.

In addition to the level of notoriety, the study also analyzed the declared consumption of wineries in Romania and identified from which regions Romanians consume on average. Thus, the wineries in Moldova are in the first place again (76%). Then, Romanians prefer to consume wines from Transylvania (49%) and Banat (39%). Other wineries mentioned by consumers are those in the Muntenia region, preferred by 34%, Oltenia (25%) and wineries in Dobrogea (17%).