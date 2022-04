40 Girls from Irpin Were Brought to Poland. All Raped and with Pulled Teeth

The Russians shot the girls’ parents in front of their eyes with the words “We will leave your children alive so that they remember this war and respect the Russians“.

On April 5, a Ukrainian woman living in Poland sent a voice message to her friend from Ukraine. We will not veiledly retell and clarify how much the one who recorded this message sobbed.

Read the entire shocking story here.