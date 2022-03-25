4,310 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania so far

4,310 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania so far, since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the Ministry of Interior reported on Friday. Out of these, 25 have applied for asylum in the last 24 hours.

The asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided by national law.

The occupancy rate of the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is currently 87.1pct, the ministry further informed.

As for the traffic through the border crossing points, the Ministry of Interior mentions that, in the last 24 hours, 58,709 people entered Romania, out of whom 9,995 are Ukrainian citizens.