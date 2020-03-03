4th case of coronavirus confirmed in Romania

A fourth case of coronavirus was confirmed in Romania. It’s a 47-year-old man from Timisoara who traveled in the same plane with the woman from Timisoara who was confirmed with coronavirus last week. The flight was from Italy to Romania.

The man will be treated at “Victor Babes” Infectious Disease Hospital in Bucharest, according to the Nelu Tataru, secretary of state within the Health Ministry.

Those four members of the man’s family, who lived in the same house during the time he was in quarantine, will be also tested. The authorities are trying to retrace the man’s steps and establish with whom he got in contact.

The 47yo man traveled in the same plane with the 38yo woman from Timisoara. He was standing on the right seat next to her in the plane that was flying back from Italy on February 20.

The man has been isolated at home since February 28, as he was in direct contact with the woman. The first test results were negative, but the test taken yesterday tested positive for Covid-19.