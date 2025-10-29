- Advertisement -

SOCIETY & PEOPLEEDUCATION

4th Francophone Scientific Research Symposium Held in Iași

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

After the remarkable achievements obtained between 2022 and 2024, the Embassy of France in Romania, the French Institute in Romania in partnership with the Regional Directorate of the University Agency of Francophonie (AUF-Central and Eastern Europe) and the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași, launch the fourth edition of the Francophone Scientific Research Symposium in Central and Eastern Europe (SRSF-ECO’2025).

- Advertisement -

ChatGPT said:

The event will take place on October 30–31, 2025, and will be hosted by “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași, marking the 165th anniversary of the institution’s founding.

This symposium aims to highlight Francophone scientific collaborations across all research fields and to enhance their visibility in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe.
For the 2025 edition, the focus will be on European research structuring tools – such as the Horizon Europe programs – with the goal of strengthening and developing new international scientific partnerships.

The event benefits from the support of prestigious institutional partners and is backed by multinational companies, including L’Oréal, which actively promotes scientific Francophonie through its private fellowship program “L’Oréal – UNESCO For Women in Science.”

The symposium program will include:
• Sessions dedicated to bilateral, regional, and European scientific cooperation tools;
Discussions and practical workshops on collaboration between academia and the industrial sector;
Scientific workshops organized around four thematic axes:

  • Languages, Humanities, and Social Sciences

  • Law, Economics, and Management

  • Technical Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

  • Medical, Veterinary, and Agricultural Sciences

At the end of the event, three prizes will be awarded for the best scientific papers, dedicated to PhD students and young researchers, consisting of research internships in France.

To showcase participants’ results and publications, the symposium proceedings will be published online as digital documents, which will later be included in scientific libraries in Romania and across the region.

The full symposium program can be found at:

Organizers: Embassy of France in Romania, French Institute in Romania, and AUF – Central and Eastern Europe.

Romania  Journal supports the event as media partner.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.