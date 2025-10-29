4th Francophone Scientific Research Symposium Held in Iași
After the remarkable achievements obtained between 2022 and 2024, the Embassy of France in Romania, the French Institute in Romania in partnership with the Regional Directorate of the University Agency of Francophonie (AUF-Central and Eastern Europe) and the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași, launch the fourth edition of the Francophone Scientific Research Symposium in Central and Eastern Europe (SRSF-ECO’2025).
ChatGPT said:
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002