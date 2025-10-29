4th Francophone Scientific Research Symposium Held in Iași

The event will take place on October 30–31, 2025, and will be hosted by “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University of Iași, marking the 165th anniversary of the institution’s founding.

This symposium aims to highlight Francophone scientific collaborations across all research fields and to enhance their visibility in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe.

For the 2025 edition, the focus will be on European research structuring tools – such as the Horizon Europe programs – with the goal of strengthening and developing new international scientific partnerships.

The event benefits from the support of prestigious institutional partners and is backed by multinational companies, including L’Oréal, which actively promotes scientific Francophonie through its private fellowship program “L’Oréal – UNESCO For Women in Science.”

The symposium program will include:

• Sessions dedicated to bilateral, regional, and European scientific cooperation tools;

• Discussions and practical workshops on collaboration between academia and the industrial sector;

• Scientific workshops organized around four thematic axes:

Languages, Humanities, and Social Sciences

Law, Economics, and Management

Technical Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Medical, Veterinary, and Agricultural Sciences

At the end of the event, three prizes will be awarded for the best scientific papers, dedicated to PhD students and young researchers, consisting of research internships in France.

To showcase participants’ results and publications, the symposium proceedings will be published online as digital documents, which will later be included in scientific libraries in Romania and across the region.

The full symposium program can be found at:

The French Institute in Romania website: https://tinyurl.com/mvkvpypj

The symposium brochure: https://shorturl.at/e2yD6

Organizers: Embassy of France in Romania, French Institute in Romania, and AUF – Central and Eastern Europe.

Romania Journal supports the event as media partner.