4th TusnadEcoBearConf Kicks Off Today in Băile Tușnad

The city of Baile Tusnad becomes, for four days, the European capital of dialogue on coexistence with the brown bear. The conference brings together experts from Europe and beyond to discuss the challenges and solutions related to coexistence with bears in inhabited areas. The event creates a space for dialogue between science, practice and public policy, in order to identify concrete solutions for coexistence. The discussions will encourage the generation of practical and viable solutions to reduce conflicts between people and wildlife in landscapes dominated by human activity.

The conference aims to identify the current level of knowledge on the management of brown bear populations in Europe, as well as examples of good practices that can be taken up and implemented in areas with high bear densities. Interaction between renowned international experts and young participants is strongly encouraged, with the aim of strengthening the capacity to face future challenges, including those generated by climate change.

The conference program includes thematic sessions, workshops, a field visit, and a panel (on October 22) titled “Is Human–Bear Coexistence Feasible in Today’s Human-Dominated Landscapes?” The panel brings together representatives of central and local public authorities, protected area administrations, academia, pre-university education, and conservation organizations, inviting them to an open dialogue — a valuable opportunity to share ideas, perspectives, and solutions for sustainable coexistence.

“In the context of the climate crisis and the accelerating loss of biodiversity, the Băile Tușnad conference has become an essential platform for real coexistence solutions. It is a space for international collaboration, where science, local experience, and political will come together to build practical ways forward. We are proud to be, alongside ProjectBag, a long-standing partner in supporting this initiative,” said Dr. Cristian-Remus Papp, Coordinator of the Wildlife Species Department at WWF-Romania.

The conference is organized as part of the CERV project ‘Coexisting with Bears – Conservation Needs Conversation!’, funded by the European Union and implemented with the support of Băile Tușnad City Hall, the ProjectBag Association (Destination Management Unit – Băile Tușnad and surroundings, an ecotourism destination), WWF-Romania, WWF Bulgaria, WWF Hungary, BOKU University (Austria), and New Horizons Bulgaria.