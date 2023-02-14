5.7 earthquake in Romania, felt in Bucharest as well. Another quake in the same area on Monday

​A new earthquake – followed by two aftershocks – occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Gorj county. The earthquake, with a revised magnitude of 5.7, was also felt in Bucharest.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 had occurred in Gorj area on Monday – followed by four aftershocks – at a depth of only 13.2 kilometers. The earthquake was felt in several counties, such as Timiş, Arad, Sibiu, Dolj, but also in Serbia and Bulgaria.

The earthquake today was recorded at 15:16, and INFP initially announced that the earthquake occurred in Vâlcea county, at a depth of 28,638 kilometers.

Later, the National Institute for Earth Physics announced that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 and occurred in Gorj county, where an earthquake also occurred on Monday. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 40 kilometers.

The earthquake occurred 102 km northwest of Craiova, 120 km southwest of Sibiu, 146 km west of Pitesti, 161 kilometers southeast of Timisoara, 183 kilometers southeast of Arad, 195 km south of Cluj-Napoca, 204 km east of Belgrade, 208 km east of Zemun, 212 km northeast of Nis, 212 km west of Brasov.

At 15:26, the earthquake was followed by an aftershock produced at a depth of 10 kilometers, which had a magnitude of 3.4, the National Institute for Earth Physics announced. Another aftershock was recorded at 15:29 and had a magnitude of 3.5.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations announced that until this moment no calls have been received through 112, nor have material damages or victims been reported: “Operative crews from the counties where the earthquake was felt will be sent to the field to carry out reconnaissance missions.”