500 km of Romanian border under video surveillance with special cameras

In a joint effort to combat illicit traffic, BAT Romania donates 300 new special surveillance cameras to the Romanian Border Police. These are added to the 250 surveillance cameras donated last year, thus completing the surveillance equipment used for hard-to-reach areas.

Romania shares over 2,000 km of border with non – EU countries, with important segments transiting mountainous and forest areas, where border surveillance is difficult. With the help of the surveillance cameras donated in the last two years by BAT, more than 500 km of the border subject to continuous fraudulent crossing attempts with significant quantities of cigarettes will be more easily monitored.

In the first 9 months of 2022, Romanian authorities seized over 60 million cigarettes, with a black market value of over 38.5 million lei (over 7 million euros), according to www.stopcontrabanda.ro data, the only real-time centralizer of the contraband cigarettes seizures in Romania.

According to Stop Contrabanda platform, more than a third of the contraband cigarettes seizures in the first nine months of 2022 (23 million cigarettes) were made at the North-Eastern and North-Western borders of Romania, with Ukraine and Moldova being the sources for several types of cigarettes present in the Romanian illicit market, especially the counterfeit cigarettes or those destined for duty free shops.

„The decrease in the level of illicit cigarette smuggling in recent times is based on measures to strengthen the surveillance of the country’s external borders, both with human resources and specialized equipment following the conflict in Ukraine. In this context, I welcome the collaboration with the BAT which supports this effort of the Border Police to secure the borders, including by donating surveillance cameras for the second consecutive year. It is a joint benefit that serves the interest of citizens and demonstrates that the partnership between the authorities and the private sector is a viable and timely one”, said Victor – Stefan Ivascu, the Inspector General of the Romanian Border Police.