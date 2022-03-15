52% of Romanians have been involved in helping Ukrainian refugees, 61% say they intend to

As Russia has started a war against Ukraine, in which several major cities have been attacked, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens have crossed borders into neighboring countries, especially Moldova, Romania and Poland, using them as transit countries to the Western European states.

Amid the current events in Ukraine, Reveal Marketing Research conducted a study to find out the perception of Romanians about the current reality, whether they were involved or intend to get involved in self-help actions, but also how they feel about the future and security of Romania and Ukraine.

The survey revealed that 87% of respondents have carried out charitable actions in the last year, regardless of the current social context. As for intention to get involved in helping Ukrainian refugees: 51% of Romanians say they have already been involved in charities, and of those who have not yet got involved, 61% say they intend to help Ukrainian refugees of any kind on the territory of Romania.

According to the study, eight out of ten respondents say they have done charitable work in the last year, particularly young people and people with medium and high incomes. When it comes to how they got involved, more than half (55%) said they helped by donating clothes, health products, non-perishable food and other essentials, and 43% helped by filling out the form to redirect 3.5% of income tax.

The help of Romanians also went to donating money for humanitarian causes (38%) and helping disadvantaged people in the community (31%). Last in the ranks are NGO volunteering (13%) and political / social activism (8%). The annual budget allocated by the people who choose to donate money is 453 lei. The allocated budget is high among active people aged between 35 and 44, but also among high-income people.

Food (72%), accommodation services (70%) and healthcare (55%) are the categories of assistance considered to be the most important for refugees in Ukraine. To a greater extent, people over the age of 55 consider these types of assistance to be important. Young people aged between 18 and 24 consider to a significantly greater extent that refugees need translation services (35%), compared to the total sample (18%). In addition, only 13% of respondents believe that Ukrainian refugees need financial assistance, to a greater extent those aged between 25 and 34.