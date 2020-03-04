6 cases of Coronavirus in Romania

Romania has six cases of Coronavirus after another case had been confirmed today. The fifth case is a young man who got in contact with the 47yo man from Timisoara diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday, while the sixth is a 71-year-old man from Suceava, northern Romania.

The young man who tested positive today is from Timisoara and had been already isolated at home. It’s about a 16-year-old teen boy, the nephew of the 47yo man diagnosed a day ago.

The 47yo man from Timisoara diagonosed with coronavirus was tested again and the second test came out negative, as the Health minister reported.

The other person confirmed with coronavirus today is a 71-year-old man from Suceava.

35 people are currently under quarantine in Romania over coronavirus suspicion, while other 10,094 are isolated at home and under medical surveillance.

4 million masks, surgical gloves and protective suits to reach Romania next week

Minister designate of Health, Victor Costache has announced today during hearings in the Health parliamentary committees that 25 tons of disinfectants will arrive in Romania next week, as well as 300,000 pairs of surgical gloves, 4,5000 tests and test batteries, 3 million masks and 3000,000 protective suits, among measures to tackle the coronavirus cases,