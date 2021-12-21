60% of those who entered Romania so far did not fill in the PFL and they will be monitored

The number of those who entered Romania has decreased three times since the entry into force of the Passenger Location Form, the electronic form that must be filled in upon entry into the country, starting Monday, December 20, Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Tuesday.

The minister added that over 60% of those who entered the country in the last 24 hours had not completed the PLF. If they do not complete the form within 24 hours, they will be fined by the public health directorates.

“At first, the percentage of those who arrived at the border and did not have PLF was quite worrying, about 76% in the first hours. Today we are talking about about 60% of citizens who arrive at the border and do not complete the PLF. We will see how many of 60% complete it in the next 24 hours “, said Lucian Bode.

If they do not complete the form within 24 hours, they will be fined by the public health departments, the fines ranging between 2,000 and 3,000 lei. Sanctions will be sent by post by the public health directorates, who will have access to the database.

Minister Bode said that many citizens rushed to Romania before December 20, respectively 120,000 – 160,000 a day.

“Sunday 204,000, Monday 63,000. With the entry into force of the PLF, the number of people coming to the border has tripled. The waiting time has been reduced to 10-15 minutes”, the minister also said.

Romania has introduced, since December 20, the obligation to complete the PLF for all persons entering the country.