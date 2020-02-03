60pc of Romanians don’t trust state hospitals in the country, poll says

60% of the Romanian have little and very little confidence in the state hospitals in our country, says an IMAS poll commissioned by Europa FM. The same survey says that only 38% of the citizens trust the way hospitals work.

However, the respondents said that they trust a lot the doctors and nurses working in those hospitals.

40pc have confidence in the Health Ministry, while 60pc trust the Doctors’ College.

In exchange, private hospitals enjoy a high confidence share-60%.

