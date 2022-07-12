63% of Romanians remain with a small amount of income at the end of the month, survey says

36% of respondents say they have not saved any money in the last 12 months.

Over 56% of Romanians between the ages of 55 and 75 say they have not borrowed any money in the last 12 months.

Young people up to 34 years old are the only age group among respondents in Romania who state that they are left with a reasonable amount of money every month (35%), after taking into account monthly expenses and income, compared to 17% of respondents in the 35-54 age group and 13.2% in the 55-75 age group, according to a survey conducted by Kantar Poland and commissioned by the British group International Personal Finance (IPF).

Overall, the majority of respondents in Romania (63%) claim that they have a small amount of money left at the end of the month, after taking into account monthly expenses and income. This level is up 2pp from last year. At the same time, 13% of respondents said they were left with nothing (the same percentage as last year). Less than 3% of respondents said they are left with a large amount of money. The situation is similar in the European countries that participated in the survey – 51% of European respondents (including those in Romania) say they stay monthly with a small amount of money, while 15% spend their entire income and do not stay with any lion at end of the month.

How many Romanians manage to save?

In terms of savings, 36% of Romanian respondents said they had not put any money aside in the last 12 months, up from last year (34%). Only 30% of respondents say they can save at least a small amount of money every month. This percentage does not vary much depending on the age or gender of the respondents. As last year, in the last 12 months, men (34%) saved money to a greater extent than women (28%).

What do Romanians spend the most money on?

Although the most important monthly expenses of Romanians are those related to utilities, food, telecommunications services and streaming and TV services, in the last 12 months people have allocated a recurring budget for insurance products (such as home insurance or health). At the same time, Romanians are also concerned about their physical appearance, so that every month, about half of Romanians buy their clothes or shoes, but also invest in personal care services and products, such as cosmetic treatments or haircuts.

The number of those who did not take out loans increased

Most Romanians (66%) needed to borrow money last year, but the percentage of those who did not borrow a single leu increased from 42% to 44%. People between the ages of 55 and 75 were the most reluctant to take out loans, and 56% of those in this age group said they did not borrow money from anywhere.

The study was conducted by Kantar Poland, commissioned by IPF, in May 2022, using the CAWI method / online interview, on a sample of 4,519 people aged 18-75 from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Australia and Mexico. 500 respondents were from Romania.