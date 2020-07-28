7 in 10 Romanians are afraid they might get infected with Covid-19, IRES survey

Three quarters of Romanians are very and pretty concerned about the situation prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic in Romania, while 7 in 10 are afraid they might get infected as well, says an IRES survey released on Tuesday.

Only 16 Romanians in 100 personally know someone infected with SARS CoV-2 virus. The study reveals that one Romanian in 20 has got tested for Covid-19 on his/her own initiative, while 6% say they took the test upon the authorities’ request and 7% got tested upon their employer’s request.

For fear of the coronavirus, a quarter of Romanians have cancelled their summer vacation this year. Almost 1 in 10 Romanians (9%) have already been in vacation, while 13% are to go in the upcoming period.

Almost half of the respondents (48%) are content with the measures taken by the Romanian Government to protect the population against the virus, while 1 in 5 Romanians is very discontent with this issues.

28% of the respondents claim that are very and quite content about the government’s economic policy since the start of the pandemic, while 6 in 10 Romanian are discontent.

Almost half of the Romanians say they get inform about the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Romania on a daily basis and that the television is the main information channel on this topic for most of them.