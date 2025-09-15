7 in 10 Romanians Support Greater Use of Digital Tech in Schools

Edge Institute, a think tank with the mission to accelerate Romania’s digitalization, has today released the results of the latest Ipsos study on Romanians’ perceptions of digitalizing education. The research shows that most Romanians are open to integrating technology in schools and see digitalization as an opportunity to improve the quality of education, while also highlighting a set of significant barriers that hinder the process.

“Romania cannot remain on the sidelines of the digital transformation. Edge Institute’s mission is to support this change by identifying clear and practical solutions so that education and technology become real sources of competitiveness. Investment in digitalization is, first and foremost, an investment in students and their chance to be prepared for the jobs of the future and for a strong economy at the European level,” said Robert Berza, Executive Director of Edge Institute.

Romania and the current level of digitalization

In general, Romanians’ perception of digitalization is increasingly positive: 70% see it as a good thing in 2025, up from 63% in 2024.

Romanians believe the country is at a medium level of digitalization, scoring 3.6 out of 5, slightly higher than in 2024. Internet quality and the digitalization of private companies are the most positively rated pillars (4/5 and 3.9/5, respectively), while the digitalization of state institutions and the overall level of digital skills receive lower scores (3.5/5).

Segment analysis shows that Generation Z evaluates digitalization higher than older generations; by urbanization, cities with over 200,000 residents have the highest score (3.8/5), rural areas score 3.6/5, and Bucharest is below average at 3.3/5.

Digital skills of Romanians

Romanians rate their personal digital skills as average, with a score of 3.6/5. Students are considered the most digitally prepared (3.9/5), followed by teachers (3.7/5), while parents are perceived as having the lowest level (3.4/5).

Internet usage and access to technology

In Romania, people use the internet on average three hours per day, with over half of respondents classified as active users (at least 3 hours daily). Smartphones are the dominant device, present in 9 out of 10 households, and children increasingly have access to technology, particularly smartphones and tablets.

Today’s school and public perception

General perception of schools is modest: the average rating is 6.7 on a scale of 1 to 10. Specifically, 74% of Romanians give ratings between 5 and 8, only 14% rate schools 9–10, and 12% give a score below 5. These results closely match perceptions of schools’ level of digitalization.

According to the study, the main feature of today’s school is learning through memorization and exam preparation, in a context where teachers are often overburdened, and the need to develop digital skills, teamwork, and communication is increasingly emphasized.

- Advertisement -

Parents and students report a moderate level of satisfaction with schools: the enrollment process and communication with the school work relatively well, but monitoring progress and using digital platforms remain weak points.

The school of the future – vision for 2030

By 2030, respondents expect schools to radically change their learning methods. Flexible curricula and content adapted to each student’s needs are considered essential, with digital technology as the catalyst for this transformation. Traditional materials will gradually be replaced by digital resources, and teaching rhythms will be individually tailored. Learning methods will become more flexible and interactive, combining teamwork with homework assignments done individually. Digital platforms and augmented reality are seen as fundamental tools, and assignments will be completed digitally rather than on paper—a profound change in how students learn and teachers teach.

Additionally, developing students’ digital skills and reducing teachers’ bureaucratic burdens are priorities for the future, while the school’s role in preparing students for careers and fostering teamwork and communication remains unchanged. According to the study, 61% of Romanians believe the future of education will be more digital than traditional.

Looking ahead, respondents want better-equipped schools with interactive whiteboards, computers, and tablets for students, seen as basic requirements for education suited to the digital era.

Attitude toward increased digitalization

Romanians view greater use of digital technology in schools positively: 72% believe it would be beneficial, and 64% see daily use of digital devices by students as positive. Additionally, 70% support mandatory use of digital platforms for assignments and assessments.

The impact on quality of life is felt across all groups: 76% of students, 73% of teachers, and 59% of parents say digitalization would make their lives easier.

Barriers to digitalization

The study highlights several obstacles slowing school digitalization. The most mentioned include device dependency (35%), students being distracted from educational objectives (33%), lack of equipment (33%), reduced direct interaction (32%), political factors (32%), additional costs for parents (28%), and insufficient teacher training (27%). A major concern is child safety online, including cyberbullying and personal data theft.

The conclusion is that there is no single major barrier, but a combination of psychological, technical, and organizational factors, making solutions complex and varied.

Who should lead the initiative?

Nearly half of respondents (48%) believe the Minister of Education should lead the digitalization process. School inspectorates (38%) and individual schools (34%) are seen as important secondary actors, while private companies and NGOs are perceived to have much less influence.

Artificial intelligence – opportunities and concerns

Romanians view artificial intelligence as an opportunity in education. Benefits mentioned include cheaper alternatives to tutoring (43%), platforms with automated feedback (43%), and gamified learning apps (42%). Other advantages are digital libraries and virtual simulations for complex concepts.

On the other hand, the main concern is the loss of human contact and direct relationships between students and teachers. Other worries include psychological pressure on students and the risk of superficial recommendations. Interestingly, Romanians are not concerned that AI could eliminate teachers’ jobs.