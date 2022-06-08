7 Most Endangered Programme 2023: Call for Nominations now open

Conflicts, natural and human-made disasters, climate-change related issues, neglect, unsuitable development or lack of funds. All over Europe our shared cultural heritage is faced with increasing threats.

If you know of important heritage in Europe that is endangered – such as an historic monument or an ensemble of historic monuments, an archaeological site, a place of worship, an industrial complex, a historic garden, a museum, a movable or an intangible heritage asset – then nominate it for the 7 Most Endangered Programme 2023 and join us in our efforts to save our heritage!

Launched in 2013 and currently in its 7th edition, the 7 Most Endangered Programme is a civil society campaign to save Europe’s endangered heritage. It raises awareness, makes independent expert assessments, proposes recommendations for action and seeks to rally support to save the selected endangered sites. Being on the 7 Most Endangered List often serves as a catalyst for positive change and as an incentive for mobilisation of the necessary public or private support. Moreover, the 7 Most Endangered Programme includes the possibility for the 7 selected sites to receive an EIB Heritage Grant of up to 10.000 euros to start the implementation of actions, studies or assistance measures for the threatened site.

The 7 Most Endangered Programme is run by Europa Nostra – the European Voice of Civil Society Committed to Cultural and Natural Heritage – in partnership with the European Investment Bank Institute (EIB Institute). It also has the support of the Creative Europe programme of the European Union as part of Europa Nostra’s network project “European Cultural Heritage Agora”.

The video is available here:

Who can nominate?

▪ Europa Nostra’s Country Representations, Member and Associate Organisations (see full list)

▪ Public and private bodies active in the heritage field located in countries where Europa Nostra is not yet represented

▪ Member organisations of the European Heritage Alliance

▪ Individual members of Europa Nostra