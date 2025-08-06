7 Romanian Cities Among Sunniest and Most Heat-Affected Areas

As another heatwave is expected to ripple through Europe, a new study reveals which cities have the sunniest days and are likely to be most affected by the heat.

The study, conducted by moving company Umzug-365, analysed all cities in Europe that have a population of 250,000 or more according to Open Meteo to establish the amount of sunshine each location receives across the year. The data takes a three-year average from 2022, 2023, and 2024. Locations that are currently in conflict were omitted from the study.

Palma, Spain – Sunshine for 93.07% of the year

Palma in Spain is the sunniest destination in Europe, with the area having sun for 93.07% of the year. The city has a blissful 10 hours and 13 minutes of sun each day.

Alicante, Spain – Sunshine for 92.70% of the year

Alicante is the second Spanish area, and second area overall that has the most sun in Europe. 92.70% of the year in Alicante is spent in sunshine.

Malaga, Spain – Sunshine for 92.43% of the year

Malaga sees sunshine for 92.43% of the year, which means an incredible 338 days of the year are sunny. There is 10 hours and 15 minutes of sunshine per day in Malaga on average, which is the highest number of any area in Europe included in the study.

Athens, Greece – Sunshine for 92.15% of the year

The first non-Spanish entry on the list is Athens, where sunshine is present for 92.15% of the year. This equates to 337 days, just one less than Malaga. In Athens, there are approximately 10 hours and 10 minutes of sunshine per day.

Murcia, Spain – Sunshine for 91.97% of the year

Rounding out the top five is Murcia in Spain. The area experiences 91.97% of the year in sunshine, making it one of the prime places in Europe for a holiday or a more permanent move.

The top 50 sunniest cities in Europe

Rank City Country Days of sunshine per year Percentage of sunny days per year Average amount of sunshine per day 1 Palma Spain 340 93.07% 10h 13m 2 Alicante Spain 339 92.70% 10h 9m 3 Malaga Spain 338 92.43% 10h 15m 4 Athens Greece 337 92.15% 10h 10m 5 Murcia Spain 336 91.97% 10h 5m 6 Sevilla Spain 335 91.70% 10h 7m 7 Catania Italy 334 91.51% 9h 56m 8 Palermo Italy 334 91.51% 10h 4m 9 Cordoba Spain 332 90.78% 10h 4m 10 Valencia Spain 331 90.60% 9h 55m 11 L’Hospitalet de Llobregat Spain 329 90.05% 9h 52m 12 Barcelona Spain 328 89.69% 9h 49m 13 Lisbon Portugal 326 89.32% 9h 58m 14 Zaragoza Spain 325 88.87% 9h 47m 15 Madrid Spain 323 88.32% 9h 49m 16 Nice France 322 88.14% 9h 34m 17 Naples Italy 319 87.41% 9h 32m 18 Marseille France 317 86.77% 9h 24m 19 Bari Italy 317 86.86% 9h 38m 20 Rome Italy 316 86.41% 9h 32m 21 Thessaloniki Greece 314 85.95% 9h 34m 22 Valladolid Spain 308 84.22% 9h 30m 23 Tirana Albania 308 84.22% 9h 22m 24 Sofia Bulgaria 303 83.03% 9h 4m 25 Plovdiv Bulgaria 302 82.66% 8h 59m 26 Skopje Macedonia 302 82.66% 9h 10m 27 Vigo Spain 294 80.38% 8h 58m 28 Varna Bulgaria 294 80.47% 8h 54m 29 Pristina Kosovo 294 80.57% 8h 58m 30 Sarajevo Bosnia and Herzegovina 293 80.11% 8h 47m 31 Bordeaux France 292 79.84% 9h 4m 32 Florence Italy 292 79.93% 9h 4m 33 Craiova Romania 290 79.29% 8h 49m 34 Nis Serbia 288 78.92% 8h 49m 35 Constanta Romania 287 78.65% 8h 50m 36 Bologna Italy 284 77.65% 8h 46m 37 Turin Italy 284 77.74% 8h 28m 38 Galati Romania 284 77.83% 8h 40m 39 Bucharest Romania 282 77.19% 8h 40m 40 Belgrade Serbia 281 76.82% 8h 33m 41 Verona Italy 281 77.01% 8h 34m 42 Genoa Italy 280 76.73% 8h 34m 43 Brasov Romania 276 75.46% 8h 21m 44 Milan Italy 276 75.55% 8h 23m 45 Toulouse France 273 74.64% 8h 25m 46 Chisinau Moldova 270 74.00% 8h 17m 47 Cluj-Napoca Romania 269 73.72% 8h 25m 48 Timisoara Romania 267 73.08% 8h 22m 49 Budapest Hungary 265 72.63% 8h 7m 50 Zagreb Croatia 263 71.90% 8h 4m

The seven Romanian sunniest cities most likely to be affected by heat are: Craiova, Constanta, Galati, Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

The least sunny cities in Europe

Bergen, Norway – Sunshine for 43.16% of the year

Bergen in Norway sees the least amount of sunshine, with just 5 hours and 44 minutes per day.

Glasgow, United Kingdom – Sunshine for 48.18% of the year

The least sunny area in the UK, Glasgow, narrowly misses the title for the least sunny spot in Europe. Glasgow only experiences 6 hours and 11 minutes of sunshine in a day and sees no sun for over half the calendar year (176 days).

Belfast, United Kingdom – Sunshine for 51.09% of the year

Belfast has sunshine for a little over half the year, putting it at the third-to-last spot overall. With just 51.09% of the year having sunshine, this equates to 187 days. When Belfast does have sun, it only sticks around for 6 hours and 28 minutes of the day.

Liverpool, United Kingdom – Sunshine for 51.92 of the year

Liverpool, another city in the UK, has sunshine for just 51.92% of the year. On the rare occasions that the sun appears in Liverpool, it only stays for an average of 6 hours and 37 minutes per day.

Tallinn, Estonia – Sunshine for 52.65% of the year

Estonia’s Tallinn is fifth to last, with 192 days of the year having sun, equal to 52.65% of the calendar. There is more sunshine per day in Tallinn than in Liverpool, at just under seven hours (6 hours and 58 minutes).

The 10 least sunny cities in Europe

Rank City Country Days of sunshine per year The percentage of sunny days a year Average amount of sunshine per day 1 Bergen Norway 158 43.16% 5h 44m 2 Glasgow United Kingdom 176 48.18% 6h 11m 3 Belfast United Kingdom 187 51.09% 6h 28m 4 Liverpool United Kingdom 190 51.92% 6h 37m 5 Tallinn Estonia 192 52.65% 6h 58m 6 Riga Latvia 194 53.19% 6h 50m 7 Vilnius Lithuania 198 54.11% 6h 42m 8 Helsinki Finland 200 54.74% 7h 14m 9 Leeds United Kingdom 201 55.02% 6h 43m 10 Dublin Ireland 202 55.38% 6h 41m

A spokesperson from Umzug-365 said: “It doesn’t matter if you’re going on holiday or to relocate, sunshine and nice weather are a driving factor when deciding where to travel to. It’s clear that Spain is a prime destination to relocate to and travel to, and that, frankly, the United Kingdom is perhaps somewhere to avoid if enjoying good weather is a priority.

This data shows some interesting trends, but, for example, Romania has more entries in the top 50 than the likes of France. If you’re considering a trip or moving abroad, it’s worth researching where you may want to visit, as it’s figures like these that can perhaps take you in an entirely different direction.”