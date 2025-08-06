7 Romanian Cities Among Sunniest and Most Heat-Affected Areas
Spain, which is forecast to hit 42°C this week, dominates the top fifty sunniest places, with over 13 cities in the ranking in the top 50.
As another heatwave is expected to ripple through Europe, a new study reveals which cities have the sunniest days and are likely to be most affected by the heat.
The study, conducted by moving company Umzug-365, analysed all cities in Europe that have a population of 250,000 or more according to Open Meteo to establish the amount of sunshine each location receives across the year. The data takes a three-year average from 2022, 2023, and 2024. Locations that are currently in conflict were omitted from the study.
- Palma, Spain – Sunshine for 93.07% of the year
Palma in Spain is the sunniest destination in Europe, with the area having sun for 93.07% of the year. The city has a blissful 10 hours and 13 minutes of sun each day.
- Alicante, Spain – Sunshine for 92.70% of the year
Alicante is the second Spanish area, and second area overall that has the most sun in Europe. 92.70% of the year in Alicante is spent in sunshine.
- Malaga, Spain – Sunshine for 92.43% of the year
Malaga sees sunshine for 92.43% of the year, which means an incredible 338 days of the year are sunny. There is 10 hours and 15 minutes of sunshine per day in Malaga on average, which is the highest number of any area in Europe included in the study.
- Athens, Greece – Sunshine for 92.15% of the year
The first non-Spanish entry on the list is Athens, where sunshine is present for 92.15% of the year. This equates to 337 days, just one less than Malaga. In Athens, there are approximately 10 hours and 10 minutes of sunshine per day.
- Murcia, Spain – Sunshine for 91.97% of the year
Rounding out the top five is Murcia in Spain. The area experiences 91.97% of the year in sunshine, making it one of the prime places in Europe for a holiday or a more permanent move.
The top 50 sunniest cities in Europe
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Days of sunshine per year
|Percentage of sunny days per year
|Average amount of sunshine per day
|1
|Palma
|Spain
|340
|93.07%
|10h 13m
|2
|Alicante
|Spain
|339
|92.70%
|10h 9m
|3
|Malaga
|Spain
|338
|92.43%
|10h 15m
|4
|Athens
|Greece
|337
|92.15%
|10h 10m
|5
|Murcia
|Spain
|336
|91.97%
|10h 5m
|6
|Sevilla
|Spain
|335
|91.70%
|10h 7m
|7
|Catania
|Italy
|334
|91.51%
|9h 56m
|8
|Palermo
|Italy
|334
|91.51%
|10h 4m
|9
|Cordoba
|Spain
|332
|90.78%
|10h 4m
|10
|Valencia
|Spain
|331
|90.60%
|9h 55m
|11
|L’Hospitalet de Llobregat
|Spain
|329
|90.05%
|9h 52m
|12
|Barcelona
|Spain
|328
|89.69%
|9h 49m
|13
|Lisbon
|Portugal
|326
|89.32%
|9h 58m
|14
|Zaragoza
|Spain
|325
|88.87%
|9h 47m
|15
|Madrid
|Spain
|323
|88.32%
|9h 49m
|16
|Nice
|France
|322
|88.14%
|9h 34m
|17
|Naples
|Italy
|319
|87.41%
|9h 32m
|18
|Marseille
|France
|317
|86.77%
|9h 24m
|19
|Bari
|Italy
|317
|86.86%
|9h 38m
|20
|Rome
|Italy
|316
|86.41%
|9h 32m
|21
|Thessaloniki
|Greece
|314
|85.95%
|9h 34m
|22
|Valladolid
|Spain
|308
|84.22%
|9h 30m
|23
|Tirana
|Albania
|308
|84.22%
|9h 22m
|24
|Sofia
|Bulgaria
|303
|83.03%
|9h 4m
|25
|Plovdiv
|Bulgaria
|302
|82.66%
|8h 59m
|26
|Skopje
|Macedonia
|302
|82.66%
|9h 10m
|27
|Vigo
|Spain
|294
|80.38%
|8h 58m
|28
|Varna
|Bulgaria
|294
|80.47%
|8h 54m
|29
|Pristina
|Kosovo
|294
|80.57%
|8h 58m
|30
|Sarajevo
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|293
|80.11%
|8h 47m
|31
|Bordeaux
|France
|292
|79.84%
|9h 4m
|32
|Florence
|Italy
|292
|79.93%
|9h 4m
|33
|Craiova
|Romania
|290
|79.29%
|8h 49m
|34
|Nis
|Serbia
|288
|78.92%
|8h 49m
|35
|Constanta
|Romania
|287
|78.65%
|8h 50m
|36
|Bologna
|Italy
|284
|77.65%
|8h 46m
|37
|Turin
|Italy
|284
|77.74%
|8h 28m
|38
|Galati
|Romania
|284
|77.83%
|8h 40m
|39
|Bucharest
|Romania
|282
|77.19%
|8h 40m
|40
|Belgrade
|Serbia
|281
|76.82%
|8h 33m
|41
|Verona
|Italy
|281
|77.01%
|8h 34m
|42
|Genoa
|Italy
|280
|76.73%
|8h 34m
|43
|Brasov
|Romania
|276
|75.46%
|8h 21m
|44
|Milan
|Italy
|276
|75.55%
|8h 23m
|45
|Toulouse
|France
|273
|74.64%
|8h 25m
|46
|Chisinau
|Moldova
|270
|74.00%
|8h 17m
|47
|Cluj-Napoca
|Romania
|269
|73.72%
|8h 25m
|48
|Timisoara
|Romania
|267
|73.08%
|8h 22m
|49
|Budapest
|Hungary
|265
|72.63%
|8h 7m
|50
|Zagreb
|Croatia
|263
|71.90%
|8h 4m
The seven Romanian sunniest cities most likely to be affected by heat are: Craiova, Constanta, Galati, Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.
The least sunny cities in Europe
- Bergen, Norway – Sunshine for 43.16% of the year
Bergen in Norway sees the least amount of sunshine, with just 5 hours and 44 minutes per day.
- Glasgow, United Kingdom – Sunshine for 48.18% of the year
The least sunny area in the UK, Glasgow, narrowly misses the title for the least sunny spot in Europe. Glasgow only experiences 6 hours and 11 minutes of sunshine in a day and sees no sun for over half the calendar year (176 days).
- Belfast, United Kingdom – Sunshine for 51.09% of the year
Belfast has sunshine for a little over half the year, putting it at the third-to-last spot overall. With just 51.09% of the year having sunshine, this equates to 187 days. When Belfast does have sun, it only sticks around for 6 hours and 28 minutes of the day.
- Liverpool, United Kingdom – Sunshine for 51.92 of the year
Liverpool, another city in the UK, has sunshine for just 51.92% of the year. On the rare occasions that the sun appears in Liverpool, it only stays for an average of 6 hours and 37 minutes per day.
- Tallinn, Estonia – Sunshine for 52.65% of the year
Estonia’s Tallinn is fifth to last, with 192 days of the year having sun, equal to 52.65% of the calendar. There is more sunshine per day in Tallinn than in Liverpool, at just under seven hours (6 hours and 58 minutes).
The 10 least sunny cities in Europe
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Days of sunshine per year
|The percentage of sunny days a year
|Average amount of sunshine per day
|1
|Bergen
|Norway
|158
|43.16%
|5h 44m
|2
|Glasgow
|United Kingdom
|176
|48.18%
|6h 11m
|3
|Belfast
|United Kingdom
|187
|51.09%
|6h 28m
|4
|Liverpool
|United Kingdom
|190
|51.92%
|6h 37m
|5
|Tallinn
|Estonia
|192
|52.65%
|6h 58m
|6
|Riga
|Latvia
|194
|53.19%
|6h 50m
|7
|Vilnius
|Lithuania
|198
|54.11%
|6h 42m
|8
|Helsinki
|Finland
|200
|54.74%
|7h 14m
|9
|Leeds
|United Kingdom
|201
|55.02%
|6h 43m
|10
|Dublin
|Ireland
|202
|55.38%
|6h 41m
A spokesperson from Umzug-365 said: “It doesn’t matter if you’re going on holiday or to relocate, sunshine and nice weather are a driving factor when deciding where to travel to. It’s clear that Spain is a prime destination to relocate to and travel to, and that, frankly, the United Kingdom is perhaps somewhere to avoid if enjoying good weather is a priority.
This data shows some interesting trends, but, for example, Romania has more entries in the top 50 than the likes of France. If you’re considering a trip or moving abroad, it’s worth researching where you may want to visit, as it’s figures like these that can perhaps take you in an entirely different direction.”
