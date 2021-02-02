79% of the Romanians who got the first anti-COVID jab are vulnerable people

The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiță, has announced that 948,149 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine had reached Romania so far, as far as 36,000 Moderna vaccine doses.

The military doctors also reported that among the people vaccinated so far with the first dose, 79% of them are in the category of vulnerable persons, meaning people who are over 65 years old, chronically ill, disabled people and residents of social centres.

Starting February 3 until April 14 other 574,544 people are scheduled to take the first dose and 931,331 for the rappel.

“Among the appointments so far, 104,832 were done through the call center, 170,129 through the family doctors, and directly on the online platform – 78,642, individually, and 278,637 through the employers as legal entities”, Gheorghita told a press conference today.

He mentioned that 164,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine are currently in stock.

The distribution of those 36,000 doses of Moderna vaccine will start on Wednesday, February 3 and vaccination will start as of February 4.

Valeriu Gheorghiță said that the Health Ministry and the National Medicine Agency will be the ones to decide which are the categories of eligible people to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, depending on their age.

Romania will get a new tranche of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, 163,800 doses more precisely during February 8-15.

There are 578 vaccination centres opened countrywide, with another 180 to be opened this month.

Gheorghiță also said that 574,544 Romanians are currently scheduled for vaccination.

“Among the already vaccinated people, 1,880 reported common and minor side effects”, he mentioned.

As for the teaching staff, over 27,000-14% of those who voiced intention to get vaccinated- have taken the jab so far.

110,000 teachers are scheduled for vaccination in the upcoming period.