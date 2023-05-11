7yo pupil entered the school in Constanța with an airsoft gun

An extremely serious incident took place today in a school in Constanța. A child aged only 7 years entered the educational facility with an airsoft sniper rifle.

The police in Constanța were alerted, on Thursday, by the director of General School no. 33 Anghel Saligny Constanța, that a 7-year-old child, student of that school, would have brought a weapon into the school. It is a sniper rifle, airsoft type, a ball gun.

A teacher saw the pupil with that gun and called the police.

Police agents have opened a criminal case targeting the child’s parents. The police want to know how it was possible for a child of only 7 years to enter the educational institution with such a weapon. The officers investigating the case are also considering fining the parents for this incident.